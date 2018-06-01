Early voting brisk, so far

Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, will be in Gardnerville on Saturday touching base with the base.

Laxalt will be visiting the home of the Marshes 3:45 p.m. Anyone interested in attending should email events@adamlaxalt.com.

Today wraps up the first week of early voting in the 2018 primary with none of the printer issues that accompanied elections in 2016.

On the first day of early voting, the new election equipment worked smoothly, Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said.

As of Thursday evening, 1,964 Douglas County residents had cast either an early or absentee ballot.

Douglas County purchased new polling equipment with help from the state earlier this year. The county's old equipment had been in use for a dozen years before it was retired.

According to the Clerk's Office, 360 voters visited the historic Douglas County Courthouse on Saturday.

Lewis said there was a line when the polls first opened, but by lunchtime people were walking right up to sign the pad and getting the card to cast their ballots.

Early voting will continue through June 8, when it closes in preparation for Election Day on June 12.

Nevada's closed primary limits Republicans to voting for Republican candidates, and Democrats to voting for their party's nominees.

There are three local Republican races on the ballot that will be resolved in the June primary, commissioner district 2, assessor and public administrator. A nonpartisan candidate has filed for commissioner district 4. The winner of the June primary between Janet Murphy and Wes Rice will meet that candidate in the November election.

Unaffiliated and minor party voters will only see nonpartisan candidates on their ballot, which this year includes the race for sheriff and one for Nevada Supreme Court.

The sheriff's race could be resolved in the primary if one candidate gets more than half the vote.