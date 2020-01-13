Dude Be Nice hosts middle school assemblies

The Dude Be Nice organization will conduct two assemblies at Carson Valley middle schools next week as part of the school district’s effort at social emotional learning opportunities.

The school district is partnering with Moxy Up, a Minden nonprofit that guides teens, young adults and families to grow and improve social skills through mentoring.

The nonprofit wrote the grant that will bring Dude Be Nice to Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School 8 a.m. Jan. 22 and to Carson Valley Middle School 8 a.m. Jan. 23.

Members of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Nevada, Reno, cheerleaders will welcome Dude Be Nice.

On Jan. 24, student leadership teams from both middle schools will attend a summit to learn

“The school district would like to thank Moxy Up for their efforts to promote Kindness in our community and for bringing such a positive and inspiring group to our middle schools,” spokeswoman Melissa Rains said.

According to a report issued with the Douglas County School Board agenda, there have been 48 instances of bullying reported over the last quarter of 2019, with 13 of those confirmed. Seven resulted in suspension. The only verified instance of cyberbullying during the same period between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019, resulted in a suspension.

Dude Be Nice is a clothing and inspirational organization based out of Whittier, Calif. For more about them visit dudebenice.com

For more about Moxy Up, visit moxyupmentoring.com.