Dave Price
Joel Parker, right, receives congratulations from Richard Brewer, left, Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited secretary, after winning a prize cooler during the annual Carson Valley Ducks Unlimited dinner fundraiser held on Saturday night at the Carson Valley Inn. Another Ducks Unlimited event coming up is Carson Valley Youth Day on May 12 at P&K Ranch (1350 Wilhelm Place, Gardnerville). The event is designed to provide education for youth 15 years and under in such areas as water fowling, marsh habitat and fishing lessons, duck identification, clay target shooting and more. Pre-registration is required. Call Tim Miller at 775-781-7571 for information.