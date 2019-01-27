Ducks Unlimited banquet Feb. 2

In the last three years, Ducks Unlimited has reinvested $1.5 million in Nevada wetlands, including Carson Valley, with another $1 million in the works, according to State Treasurer John Larson.

The organization is hosting its 38th anniversary banquet 5:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Tickets are available through Larson at 775-267-9876 or Patti Larson at 775-450-9575, Bob Graul at 619-993-3096 or by visiting ducks.org/Nevada/carsonvalley for tickets. Cost is $75 a person or $110 per couple, with children under 18 $35 each. Larson said attendance is limited to 180 people.

Larson said the banquet will feature beer steins from Germany, high-quality firearms, a hunt, a collectors silverware set and K2 coolers.

"The funds we raise at our local events are matched by other funds from local, state and federal programs and organizations," Larson said.

Areas that will benefit from more than $1.3 million in projects include Lahontan Valley, the Mason Valley Management Area, Carson Lake and Pasture & Stillwater Wildlife Refuge.

The organization recently finished $1.1 million on more than 10 projects across Northern Nevada.

"Fortunately, we live close to these areas where we can go visit and see our funds go to a great cause," Larson said. Most of these areas where Ducks Unlimited invests your dollars into can be used for camping, fishing, hiking and hunting. These are great areas to take your kids and grandkids so they can experience the kind of things that we did when we were kids."