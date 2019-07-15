Drunken Irishman allegedly drops shorts in front of horrified Tahoe tourist

Lennon

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A San Diego man arrested on the Fourth of July on a felony lewdness charge allegedly pulled down his shorts and shook his penis at a woman who complained about his drunkenness.

Ross W. Lennon, 21, was taken into custody in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Lennon was among a group of Irishmen, who deputies described as extremely intoxicated and unintelligible. The Irish Times is reporting Lennon is a former resident of Dublin.

The victim pointed out Lennon, who was wearing red shorts and no shirt, and was walking away from the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, they’d been looking for a man who was extremely intoxicated and was making a nuisance of himself.

He was previously stopped by a Nevada Beach security officer in a state of extreme intoxication. While the officer was calling for deputies, Lennon allegedly pushed him and ran into the forest behind Nevada Beach.

The victim said she and her boyfriend and her two children, age 2 and 5, were leaving Nevada Beach at around 11 p.m. when Lennon walked up to them.

She said she told him to leave, and the group began walking away, when he turned around, pulled down his pants and shook his penis around, saying “look at my willie.” She estimated he was 5-10 feet from her when that happened.

He then ran into the forest.

Two of the Irish residents who were with Lennon confirmed the incident. A preliminary breath test revealed Lennon had a .154 percent blood alcohol content, or nearly twice the legal limit to drive.

According to Douglas County jail records, at least two people claiming addresses in Ireland were arrested over the Fourth of July.

Robert P. Lacey, 26, was taken into custody for allegedly possessing cocaine at Harrah’s in Stateline.

Another man was taken into custody for trespassing. There was also an instance of public nudity and a man too drunk to care for himself.