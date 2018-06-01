Driver’s ed. classes set

Mr. Chuck's Driving Academy will be offering summer driver's education classes in June, July and August at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Instruction in three 30-hour driver's training classroom courses is set for June 25-28, July 16-19 and Aug. 6-9. Classes are to be held each of those days from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Chuck Ayers will instruct the classes, along with guest speakers, during the sessions to be held on Monday through Thursday. Ayers has been licensed to teach driver's education since 1993 and was formerly the lead instructor at a local college for nine years.

The cost is $50 and students must be at least 15 years old to take the class, which satisfies the requirement for a Nevada driver's license. Pre-registration is required.

Call the Douglas County Recreation and Parks Department at 782-5500, ext. 1, to register or for more information.