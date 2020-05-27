Driver in Lutheran Bridge wreck faces DUI charge

A Garderville Ranchos woman is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court today in connection with a May 17 collision resulted in her arrest for driving under the influence near Lutheran Bridge on Centerville in Gardnerville.

Autumn Barron, 28, was found behind the wheel of a Jeep that struck a guardrail and was blocking both lanes at 9 p.m.

According to court documents, there were five vodka shooter bottles and a full 40-ounce bottle of beer in the vehicle with her.

A preliminary breath test showed she had a blood alcohol content of .218. A blood draw was conducted after she was taken into custody.

Barron was placed on diversion in July 2019 after admitting to using methamphetamine and heroin, and possession of homemade alcohol in the jail.

She is scheduled to appear in Western Nevada Regional Drug Court on June 1.