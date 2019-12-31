Driver hurt in New Year’s Eve collision with Trimmer’s Outpost

The driver of a silver SUV that bounced off the front of Trimmer’s Outpost in Genoa was taken to Reno for treatment.

The collision occurred at 6:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

The vehicle failed to negotiate the curve and drove across the store’s parking lot hitting the building.

It then careened north, coming to rest just north of the driveway.

The initial report that the collision occurred at the Genoa Bar was mistaken.

East Fork ambulance transported the driver to Renown Regional Medical Center. Douglas County deputies conducted the initial investigation and handled traffic control.

The vehicle’s airbags deployed as a result of the collision, which is under investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person injured.

The porch of Trimmer’s Outpost was damaged, knocking poles down. A Douglas County building instructor will evaluate the structure in the morning.

This is the second instance of a vehicle striking a structure in Carson Valley in a week. Early Christmas morning a sport utility vehicle hit the south wall of the Bently Heritage Distillery complex.

No new information has been released about the driver in that collision.