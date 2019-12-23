Drama students raising money for state

Members of Douglas High’s Thespian Troupe 990 are raising funds to attend the Nevada State Thespian Festival in Las Vegas in February and the International Thespian Festival in June.

“In order to attend these events, students competed in acting, singing, short film and technical theater events at the Northern Nevada regional level,” Director Amy Sando said. “Students now move on to the Nevada state festival where students will perform, audition for college scholarships, attend the beset high school plays from around Nevada and participate in several workshops that cover the spectrum of the performing arts and the entertainment industry.”

Students who advance from the state festival will be able to attend the international festival.

The cost of attending the International Thespian Festival in Indiana is $1,200 a student, which covers registration, room and board for a week and airfare.

“This festival is state on steroids with over 200 workshops and events offered by Broadway professionals, university professors and leaders in the film industry,” Sando said. “Students audition and compete for scholarships for colleges and universities. The training and guidance our students receive here is priceless.”

Sando said students can come to organization meetings to perform pieces that qualified them.

Donations are tax exempt. For more information, contact Sando at asando@dcsd.k12.nv.