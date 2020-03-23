Douglas woman in her 70s is second case of COVID-19

A woman in her 70s is the second confirmed COVID-19 case in Douglas county.

Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) reported the case Monday morning.

The case is the fourth in Carson City, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties.

The case is a female Douglas County resident in her 70s with no underlying health conditions. She became symptomatic after having an out-of-state visitor. She contacted her primary care physician who conducted the test. She has been self-isolating in her home, where she lives alone, since becoming symptomatic.

Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the case will be released. We are and will continue to work collaboratively with the emergency response organizations that serve our communities.

Stay informed. The COVID-19 situation is changing frequently. For updates and more information on COVID-19 visithttps://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/. Carson City Health and Human Services Hotline phone number is (775) 283-4789.

