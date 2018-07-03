Douglas WNC campus saves time on commute

More time to study. More time to work. More time to sleep. More time for yourself.

The convenience of Western Nevada College's campus in Minden can't be overlooked by individuals living in the Carson Valley.

Incoming WNC students can skip the commute and save time and money by taking their first-year classes on the Douglas campus.

All of the classes that they need to complete the first year of a transfer associate degree are being offered at the Minden campus this fall.

The Douglas campus offers a variety of for-credit math and English classes, as well as remedial offerings for both. In addition, Strategies for Academic Success, history, psychology, elementary education, history, art, humanities, social work, biology, chemistry, criminal justice, music and Spanish classes are being offered.

Students pursuing an associate of arts or science degree, with the intentions of transferring to a university after two years, can take English 101, EPY 150, a math class from a variety of choices depending on their skill level and transfer program of study, and classes to fulfill science, fine arts and social science requirements — all of which are available on the Douglas campus. Students can continue to take required transfer classes during the spring semester at the Douglas campus.

The Douglas campus also offers a Web Test Center, as well as an Interactive Video Room, enabling students to register for additional classes not offered on-site.

For those looking for classes of particular interest, Watercolor I (ART 127) and Watercolor II (ART 227), as well as Music Appreciation (MUS 121), are offered on this coming semester in Minden.

Browse classes at http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule. If you are planning to attend WNC for the first time, get started at http://www.wnc.edu/starthere/.

Students can receive assistance from Student Services on the Carson City campus throughout the summer. The Douglas campus will reopen on Aug. 20 to help students with last-minute preparations for fall semester.