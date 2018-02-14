Douglas visits Spanish Springs for playoff opener

The Douglas High boys basketball team will be in a familiar situation tonight when the Northern 4A Region Tournament gets underway. That is, the Tigers find themselves as the Sierra League's No. 4 seed opening against Spanish Springs in Sparks.

Douglas (6-10 Sierra League, 8-17 overall) is starting in the playoffs for the third time in four years at Spanish Springs, and the Tigers are up against a formidable challenge in the 7 p.m. contest.

Spanish Springs (15-1 High Desert League, 21-5) has won each of those previous playoff meetings and took an 86-53 win in Minden in a regular season game on Dec. 12.

One priority for the Tigers will be tying to contain Jalen Townsell, a 6-foot-7 senior was a force in that January game when he scored 30 points — including all 20 of the Cougars' first-quarter point — with seven 3-pointers.

The region boys semifinals and finals will be played on Friday and Saturday at Spanish Springs. The girls semifinals and finals will be played on Thursday and Saturday.

Note: The Douglas freshman boys team ended its season with a 42-39 win at home against Carson on Friday. Kole Karwoski scored nine points and Braden Dufloth eight to lead the Tigers offensively.