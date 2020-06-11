Douglas to get $8.93 million in federal CARES money

Douglas County will receive $8.93 million in federal CARES Act funding to cover costs from expenditures created by the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s the county’s portion of $148 million being distributed under the act.

Funds must be used to cover costs from necessary expenses due to the public health emergency, costs not accounted for in the local government’s most recently approved budget as of March 27, and costs incurred during the period between March 1 and Dec. 30.

On Thursday, Douglas had one recovery from the coronavirus as no new cases were reported in the quad county region.

The county has seven active cases and 32 recoveries.

No Douglas deaths have been reported from the coronavirus, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

There have been 244 cases and seven deaths across Carson, Lyon, Storey and Douglas, according to the agency.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For updates and more information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.