Douglas teenager among four arrested in Carson City weekend shooting

A fourth juvenile was taken into custody on Sunday by State Division of Investigations officers in connection with a shooting on Saturday in Carson City.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has determined that no other suspects are being sought at this time. The fourth juvenile will be returned to Carson City, where he will be charged similarly to those already in custody.

At approximately 7:44 p.m. Saturday, Carson City Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Carson Tahoe Medical Center Emergency Department where two adult males had arrived with reported gunshot wounds.

One victim was treated for an abdominal wound and transported by Care Flight to Renown Medical Center, and the second victim was treated for head injuries and released from Carson Tahoe Hospital care. The condition of the victim admitted to Renown is not immediately available.

Earlier Sunday, three juveniles, two males and one female, were taken into custody related to the shooting.

Of the three juveniles, ages 13-16 years, two were from Carson City and one from Douglas County. Charges on the juveniles include Battery with intent to Commit Robbery, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Battery Causing Substantial Bodily Harm, and Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Act. All three were booked into the Carson City Juvenile Services division, who have reported they are currently at capacity.

As of this release, it is alleged that the juveniles met with the victims in an act to purchase marijuana vaping oils and vaping cartridges when the shooting took place.

From Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, in addition to the arrests, three residences in Carson City have been secured by SWAT and Special Enforcement Teams and searched by Detectives. This investigation remains active at this time, therefore no further details are available.