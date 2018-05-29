Douglas teachers honored at awards night
May 29, 2018
Once a year, employees of the Douglas County School District are recognized for their outstanding achievements in the field of education as well as support staff for the schools, without whom, teachers wouldn't be able to teach and students wouldn't be able to learn.
Nearly 50 Douglas County educators and support staff were recognized, as well as this year's retirees.
One of the honorees was Speech Language Pathologist Joanne Cluff, who has worked for the Carson City School District for 18 years, most of those spent at Pinion Hills Elementary School.
"I feel very honored," said Cluff, "and very fortunate. I work with amazing people and they make my job easy."
Mena Dedmon was recognized for her work as an English and creative writing teacher at Douglas High School.
"Mena is THE model for how to consistently be an excellent person, mother, and teacher," said Douglas High teacher Mark Lilly. "For her work over time and particularly her work this year in her classroom and on the accreditation committee, she's earned this distinction."
The awards for distinguished support staff employees of the 2017-18 school year are:
Nancy Bryant, for Elementary Support Staff Employee
Lisa Noonan, for Secondary Support Staff Employee
Rich Alexander for Department Support Staff Employee
For Distinguished Educators:
Keith Lewis, for Elementary Educator
Lyn Tyndall, for Secondary Educator
For Distinguished School Volunteers:
Jacque Matteoni, Elementary Substitute Teacher
Brian Frazier, Secondary Substitute Teacher
Janice Florey, for the Distinguished Classified Supervisor Award
John Soderman, for the Distinguished Administrator Award
Cris Etchegoyen, for Distinguished Service Provider and Trainer Award
Rommy Cronin-Mack, for Distinguished Counselor Award
Keith Lewis, for Recognitions and Acknowledgements
Teri White for Distinguished Educator Award and Distinguished Support Staff Employee Award
Distinguished Educators recognized by school:
Eric Emm, for ASPIRE Academy High School
Michelle Norris, Carson Valley Middle School
Nyls Rothfusz, for C.C. Meneley Elementary School
Mena Dedmon, for Douglas High School
Lindsey Bednar, for Gardnerville Elementary School
Madeline Cronk, for George Whittell High School
Susan Harmon, for Jacks Valley Elementary School
Leslie Price, for Jacobsen High School
Rebecca Whitmore, for Minden Elementary School
Brian Mello, for Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School
Joanne Cluff, for Pinion Hills Elementary School
Kathy Great, for Scarselli Elementary School
Susan Desrosiers, for Zephyr Cove Elementary School
Support Staff recognized by school:
Caitlin Herald, for ASPIRE Academy High School
John Tobias, for Carson Valley Middle School
CoCo Gremore, C.C. Meneley Elementary School
Lea Morgan, for Douglas High School
Tanya Miles-Orozco, for Gardnerville Elementary School
Rebecca Gore, for George Whittell High School
Connie Kohler, for Jacks Valley Elementary School
Doug Acker, for Minden Elementary School
Aaron Liebowitz, for Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School
Sharon jenks, for Pinion hills Elementary School
Anne Ward, for Scarselli Elementary School
Helen Stromberg, for Zephyr Cove Elementary School
Vernon Narm, for Custodial Services
Deborah Johnson, for District Office
David Monachine, for Information Technology
Melissa McKinney, for Maintenance and Grounds
Lisa Frankiewich, for School Nutrition Program
Janna Collins, for Student Health Services
Cathie Lambach, for Transportation.