Douglas teachers honored at awards night

Once a year, employees of the Douglas County School District are recognized for their outstanding achievements in the field of education as well as support staff for the schools, without whom, teachers wouldn't be able to teach and students wouldn't be able to learn.

Nearly 50 Douglas County educators and support staff were recognized, as well as this year's retirees.

One of the honorees was Speech Language Pathologist Joanne Cluff, who has worked for the Carson City School District for 18 years, most of those spent at Pinion Hills Elementary School.

"I feel very honored," said Cluff, "and very fortunate. I work with amazing people and they make my job easy."

Mena Dedmon was recognized for her work as an English and creative writing teacher at Douglas High School.

"Mena is THE model for how to consistently be an excellent person, mother, and teacher," said Douglas High teacher Mark Lilly. "For her work over time and particularly her work this year in her classroom and on the accreditation committee, she's earned this distinction."

The awards for distinguished support staff employees of the 2017-18 school year are:

Nancy Bryant, for Elementary Support Staff Employee

Lisa Noonan, for Secondary Support Staff Employee

Rich Alexander for Department Support Staff Employee

For Distinguished Educators:

Keith Lewis, for Elementary Educator

Lyn Tyndall, for Secondary Educator

For Distinguished School Volunteers:

Jacque Matteoni, Elementary Substitute Teacher

Brian Frazier, Secondary Substitute Teacher

Janice Florey, for the Distinguished Classified Supervisor Award

John Soderman, for the Distinguished Administrator Award

Cris Etchegoyen, for Distinguished Service Provider and Trainer Award

Rommy Cronin-Mack, for Distinguished Counselor Award

Keith Lewis, for Recognitions and Acknowledgements

Teri White for Distinguished Educator Award and Distinguished Support Staff Employee Award

Distinguished Educators recognized by school:

Eric Emm, for ASPIRE Academy High School

Michelle Norris, Carson Valley Middle School

Nyls Rothfusz, for C.C. Meneley Elementary School

Mena Dedmon, for Douglas High School

Lindsey Bednar, for Gardnerville Elementary School

Madeline Cronk, for George Whittell High School

Susan Harmon, for Jacks Valley Elementary School

Leslie Price, for Jacobsen High School

Rebecca Whitmore, for Minden Elementary School

Brian Mello, for Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School

Joanne Cluff, for Pinion Hills Elementary School

Kathy Great, for Scarselli Elementary School

Susan Desrosiers, for Zephyr Cove Elementary School

Support Staff recognized by school:

Caitlin Herald, for ASPIRE Academy High School

John Tobias, for Carson Valley Middle School

CoCo Gremore, C.C. Meneley Elementary School

Lea Morgan, for Douglas High School

Tanya Miles-Orozco, for Gardnerville Elementary School

Rebecca Gore, for George Whittell High School

Connie Kohler, for Jacks Valley Elementary School

Doug Acker, for Minden Elementary School

Aaron Liebowitz, for Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School

Sharon jenks, for Pinion hills Elementary School

Anne Ward, for Scarselli Elementary School

Helen Stromberg, for Zephyr Cove Elementary School

Vernon Narm, for Custodial Services

Deborah Johnson, for District Office

David Monachine, for Information Technology

Melissa McKinney, for Maintenance and Grounds

Lisa Frankiewich, for School Nutrition Program

Janna Collins, for Student Health Services

Cathie Lambach, for Transportation.