Douglas supplies quarter of nursing class

Eleven Douglas County residents were among the 41 receiving associate degree nursing degrees during the nursing program's traditional pinning ceremony on May 21 at the Carson City Community Center.

Western Nevada College recognized 41 students. In addition, WNC's nursing program honored 10 students for their academic excellence:

Alyssa Buchanan, Anna Craig, Alexis Weaver, Kylee West-Woodford and Nicole Williams received the National Student Nursing Association Outstanding Student Award; Buchanan and Marjorie von Nordeck were presented with the Nurse of Achievement Award; Craig, Hillary Arnaud and Alannah Bradley shared the Spirit of Nursing Award; Daniel Lear took home the Top Academic Student Award; and West-Woodford and Megan Martinez received the Associated Students of Western Nevada Outstanding Student of the Year Nursing Award. Lear was also recognized for being named the recipient of the Regents' Scholar Award earlier in the year.

Graduates included:

Gardnerville

Hillary Arnaud

Anna Craig

Doran Cushing

Amelia Edwards

Daniel Lear

Megan Martinez

Daron Overturf

Holly Sentell

Carly Talia

Minden

Michelle Clarke

Tatiana Parker

Alexis Weaver

Zephyr Cove

Steve Baranek