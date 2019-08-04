Douglas, state to investigate Carson officer-involved shooting

Douglas County and state authorities will investigate a shooting in Carson City that resulted in an armed man barricaded with an infant being shot dead on Saturday night.

Carson City deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block Edmonds Drive around 4:17 p.m. after a woman and her two children fled an armed man.

The man and an infant remained in the home where deputies could hear gunshots.

Negotiations continued for five hours until, believing the infant was in imminent danger, Special Weapons and Tactics officers entered the home and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, killing him.

Both the infant and mother were taken to the hospital as a precaution.