Douglas speech and debate has four winners

Raeann Armstrong, Lily Slais, Madison Zajac and Addison Gregory turned in first-place performances for Douglas High School on Friday and Saturday during Northern Nevada Forensics League tournament competition in Carson City.

Armstrong and Slais combined to take first place in public forum debate during competition at Carson High School. Armstrong also brought home first-place in senior dramatic interpretation.

Zajac earned first place in speaker's points for best speaker honors in Lincoln-Douglas Debate. Zajac also took third place in Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

Gregory took first place in storytelling.

The team of sisters Isabelle and Camille Maalouf took third place in duo interpretation, while Willard Franklin and Lea Gifford placed fifth.

Perla Molina took fifth place in storytelling and Maya Wolery placed sixth in senior dramatic interpretation.

Coach Karen Heine noted that several team members were young students in their first competition.

"This is an amazing group of young women, representing some of our finest speakers and debaters," she said. "As a coach, my interesting observation of this group is that these are all underclassmen who will form the foundation of next year's team."

The 2017-18 season will conclude with the Northern Nevada District tournament on April 6-8.