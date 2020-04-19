Douglas Sheriff’s Office gets new website

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has unveiled a new upgraded, mobile–compatible website. The website will serve as an online information resource efor the public to connect to the Sheriff’s Office.

The website is at https://sheriff.douglascountynv.gov.

“The site is easy to navigate and will be a tremendous tool for the public to access information, services, and find the latest updates regarding the operations of the Sheriff’s Office,” said a press release.

The website features press releases, links to most frequently used services, a crime map, and pages on the services of each division of the Sheriff’s Office.

“Our intent is for every county resident to visit the site and become familiar with the navigation, learn how to submit a tip, stay connected with us, and discover the latest news and updates from the Sheriff’s Office especially with the recent changes we have seen evolve in our community with COVID-19,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley. “Ultimately, we created this website for the people we protect and serve. The mission of the Sheriff’s Office remains public safety and we believe the more informed our citizens are, the safer they will be.”

Other features:

Bilingual (every page can be translated through Google translator)

Current job openings and how to apply for a job with DCSO

Twitter feed displayed on the home page

How to Make Anonymous Tips through Secret Witness

How to sign up for Emergency Notifications via text and e-mail

Link to Nextdoor to stay informed about incidents in your specific area

Information on all of our branches, divisions and Sheriff’s locations

Information on how to fill out forms, applications and permit

The URL, https://sheriff.douglascountynv.gov, may take time to populate as the top search for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website. We recommend you bookmark the new URL as your reference to the site, and unbookmark the old DCSO website address.

The Sheriff’s Office welcomes any feedback or suggestions to ageorge@douglasnv.us or Tscott@douglasnv.us.