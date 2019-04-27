Douglas Sheriff: ‘He shot at us and we shot at him’

A high-speed pursuit of a Bay Area double homicide suspect hit 75 mph over Kingsbury Grade.

Deputies were able to stop the black Toyota driven by Stefon Demar Jefferson, 43, once about three quarters of the way down Kingsbury Grade when he came out shooting.

"He shot at us and we shot at him and that's as about as simple as it gets," Sheriff Dan Coverley said on Saturday.

A sheriff's sergeant was hit in the hand during the exchange and Jefferson suffered a minor gunshot wound.

Coverley said that Jefferson got back into the Toyota and continued down Kingsbury Grade until he struck a tree.

It appeared he tried to turn down Sierra Shadows and was traveling too fast to make the turn.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson said he didn't know how many assault charges Jefferson is facing, and would be talking to the victim before making that decision.

Jefferson is being held in Douglas County Jail on at least one charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Jefferson was the lone occupant of the Toyota.

"We are as confident as we can be we have the only person in this incident," Coverley said.

The pursuit started in South Lake about 9:50 p.m. About 10 p.m. He was traveling at some high speeds within 10 minutes. Estimated speeds up

If you're familiar with KB that's about as fast as you can get going, definitely going way to fast he was driving very recklessly. That's why we needed to stop him before he got into the community."