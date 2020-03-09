Douglas senior competes in Poetry Outloud on Saturday

Judges at Saturday’s Poetry Out Loud competition may find it hard to resist Douglas High senior Lara Cassity.

Cassity is one of six finalists competing for the state title noon at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno.

The lifelong Carson Valley resident won the Jan. 29 competition at Douglas High with a balanced approach, a couple of jokes to put judges at ease, followed by “Don’t Bother the Earth Spirit” by Joy Harjo. For her second recitation, she reached back to the English Civil War for “The Glories of Our Blood and State” by James Shirley.

The statewide competition started in September with a field of more than 4,400 Nevada High School students.

The final six will compete Saturday in the 15th annual competition, free and open to the public, will be held at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts in Reno. The competition starts at noon.

For the first time in its history, the event will be live-streamed on You Tube by going to https://youtu.be/YBjHNsIXa6A.

The competition started at the local level during the fall school year and followed with district competitions in recent weeks. The student winning the state finals will represent Nevada at the National Poetry Out Loud Competition in Washington, D.C., in April.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 15 years of Poetry Out Loud – a program encouraging Nevada students in grades 9 through 12 to learn about poetry through memorization and performance while building self-confidence, public speaking skills and a love of the written and spoken word,” said Tony Manfredi, executive director of the Nevada Arts Council.