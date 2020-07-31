Douglas sees coronavirus cases increase over last week of July

The last week of July saw a spike in Douglas County coronavirus cases, according to figures released by Carson City Health and Human Services.

On July 24 there were 126 total cases in the county and 33 active.

As of Friday, Douglas had 168 cases with 41 active and 127 recoveries.

That’s an increase of 42 cases in the course of a week or an average of a half dozen every day.

The list of new cases runs the gamut in age from a girl under the age of 18 to five in their 70s.

One thing that roughly three-quarters of the residents who were found to have the virus had in common was that they had no connection with a previously reported case, so they had no idea where they caught the virus.

While no Douglas County residents have died from the virus, health officials have indicated that some have been hospitalized.

The Carson City agency serves as public health officer for Douglas, Lyon and Storey in addition to the capital.

Cases have been split evenly among men and women, though 18 men 70 and older have had the virus, while 23 women in their 50s are the largest segment in that population.

Most of Douglas County’s cases have been centered in the Minden-Johnson Lane ZIP Code with 54 as of Thursday. Gardnerville had 28 cases, while the Gardnerville Ranchos had 27. Stateline reported 18 cases, while Zephyr Cove had 8 and Glenbrook had 1.

Genoa and Wellington each had five cases as of Thursday.

Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact a health care provider. Anyone with questions may call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For weekend updates visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/, like us on Facebook @CCHHS, follow us on Twitter @CCHealthEd.