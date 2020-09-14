Douglas seeks help finding robbery suspect

A man who robbed the Minden AM/PM on Saturday night.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The public’s help is being sought to find a man who robbed the Minden AM/PM on Saturday night.

At about 9:40 p.m., a white male adult entered the AM/PM, selected a few items and approached the cash register. The male produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. The money was given to him in a brown paper bag. The male suspect left the business on foot and was last seen walking towards the area of Tractor Supply, away from the location.

The male is believed to be a white male adult, between 25 and 40, wearing a black baseball hat, black jacket, black pants, and black tennis shoes. The male was wearing a blue surgical mask over the bottom portion of his face and black sunglasses over his eyes. At this time, it is unknown if the suspect has a vehicle associated with him or any accomplices.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is offering a Secret Witness reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Secret Witness or Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-586-7255 or 775-782-9926 or reach out via email at nchrzanowski@douglasnv.us