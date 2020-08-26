Douglas school district announces positive coronavirus case

A positive case of the coronavirus within the Douglas County School District could affect a small number of people at Gardnerville Elementary, Carson Valley Middle and Douglas High schools.

“(The district) is working with Carson City Health and Human Services and Douglas County Emergency Management on contact tracing and notification to those individuals who may be considered close contacts,” Superintendent Keith Lewis said on Wednesday. “We are confident in the contact tracing process, and as a result, we anticipate that a very small number of individuals will be excluded from school for 14 days.”

Lewis said those students excluded from school will be provided with distance learning by their teacher.

Because of privacy laws, no other information will be released about the positive case or those who will be excluded from school.

The district is following enhanced cleaning protocols.

School started 10 days ago on Aug. 17.