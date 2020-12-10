Douglas reports three new coronavirus deaths

Douglas County reported three coronavirus deaths on Thursday, the first time the county has had multiple deaths reported on a single day since the outbreak began.

“The Quad County Region experienced one of its worst days with nine COVID-19 related deaths,” Emergency Manager Tod Carlini reported. “Douglas County also had one of its worst days with deaths, recording a total of three.”

The dead included a man in his 70s, and two women, one in her 80s and another in her 90s.

The county reported more recoveries on Thursday than new cases for the first time since two days before Thanksgiving.

The county reported 44 new cases and 51 recoveries, bringing it to a total of 821 active cases and 642 recoveries.

“I am hoping that we continue to see the distribution of recoveries increase over new cases,” Carlini said.

The county has had 10 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak, with nine of those since Nov. 4.