Douglas reports four more coronavirus cases

The addition of four Douglas residents with coronavirus, brings the county’s active total to 14, the highest since the virus arrived in Western Nevada.

All of the new cases have a connection with a previously reported case, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

Two men in their 40s and 50s and two juveniles were reported to have the virus on Monday. That adds to three reported on Saturday.

Douglas is up to 46 cases, which is still half of the 92 total cases in Lyon County and not quite a third of the 123 cases reported in Carson City. No deaths have been reported from Douglas County as of Monday.

Six people are in the hospital with the virus, though where they are from is not being reported.

On Monday evening, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state is not ready to for Phase 3 reopening, but that the state is testing more people, which should increase the number of positive cases.

He pointed out that hospitalizations remain between 340 and 372.

Sisolak plans to call a special session of the Legislature to balance the budget that has already taken a larger than $800 million hit, and will likely face a $1.3 billion shortage next fiscal year.

Alpine County will be conducting testing in at Health and Human Services in Woodfords on Thursday.

Residents may register at www.projectbaseline.com/COVID19 for an appointment, although people can turn up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.