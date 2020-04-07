Douglas recovered vs. active corona cases tied at 4

The number of the recovered and active cases of the coronavirus are running neck and neck in Douglas County.

On Tuesday night, Carson City Health and Human Services reported a Douglas County woman in her 30s tested positive for the disease. That brings the number of Douglas cases to four active and four recoveries.

Two new Carson City cases were announced on Tuesday night, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s.

All the cases are self-isolating and are in stable condition as the health officials look for close risk contacts to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Carson, Douglas, Lyon and Storey have a total of 25 cases between them. The Carson City agency serves as each jurisdiction’s public health authority. There have been no fatalities from the disease among the four counties.

For more information, contact the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline at 775-283-4783.

Statewide 2,087 of the 18,639 people tested have turned up positive. There are 3 million people in Nevada, so only a very small percentage has had a test.