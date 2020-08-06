Douglas prepares for start of school

The sign at Carson Valley Middle School says it all.

Kurt Hildebrand

While a plan is in place for reopening Douglas County’s schools, officials won’t know the scope of that work until they find out how many parents plan to send their children to school.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County School District hosted a virtual town hall on its online school alternative, Douglas Nevada Online.

The deadline to register for the school is Friday. The district said it would prefer that families commit for the semester.

The all-online option is available at http://www.dcsd.k12.nv.us. Copies of the registration packet may be downloaded from the web site or picked up 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the district office, 1638 Mono Ave., in Minden.

On Monday, the school district collected high school registration packets from students new to Douglas County.

The packets can be found at the district’s web site under Counseling, Student Registration or residents can come to the front door of the high school and pick up a paper packet daily between 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Packets must be complete.

School board trustees meet on Aug. 11 to finalize plans for reopening. Under the plan submitted to the state, students would attend schools on alternate days to be able to maintain social distancing.

While focusing on younger children, the number of students attending schools will help fill in the blanks for every aspect, including transportation, meals, social distancing and other requirements.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks from the point where they get on the bus to school.

Still to be determined is whether and when temperature checks will be conducted for students.

The district is meeting with health officials to discuss best practices.

School starts in Carson Valley on Aug. 17 and at Lake Tahoe on Aug. 31.

The Salvation Army’s annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will visit the Indian Hills and Gardnerville Walmarts over the weekend in preparation for the beginning of school.