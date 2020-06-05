Douglas posts highest active coronavirus cases so far at 11

The youngest Douglas County male to test positive for the coronavirus is under 19 years old, Carson City Health and Human Services announced on Friday. A female under 18 previously tested positive.

That brings the total number of Douglas cases to 38 with 11 active cases, the most the county has had since the outbreak began.

According to ZIP code data on where people with the virus are, Minden-Johnson Lane added 2 for 18 total cases on Thursday.