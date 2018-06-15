Douglas mirrors statewide primary results

Douglas County voters on both sides of the aisle reflected results across the state on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and challenger Jacky Rosen will face off in the general after handily defeating their primary opponents.

Heller faced a bigger challenge earlier in the campaign season until Danny Tarkanian decided to shift to the race for Congress at the request of President Donald Trump.

None of these candidates came in second to Rosen both in Douglas and statewide.

District 2 Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., will face Reno Democrat Clint Koble, who defeated opponent Patrick Fogarty. No Democrat has ever won District 2, and is unlikely to since Amodei's Republican challenger, Sharron Angle, received more votes than Koble did in her losing bid.

Republican candidate Adam Laxalt will meet Democrat Steve Sisolak in the general election race for governor after both men won their primaries.

Recommended Stories For You

Sisolak challenger Chris Giunchigliani posted a larger portion of Tuesday's vote than Laxalt opponent Dan Schwartz.

Lt. Governor candidate Kate Marshall will meet Michael Roberson in the general.

Other statewide primary winners are incumbent Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. Treasurer candidate Bob Beers won his election both in Douglas and statewide.

In the race to replace Laxalt as attorney general, Wes Duncan repelled a challenge from Craig Mueller to be the Republican nominee. Duncan will face Democrat Aaron Ford on the November ballot.