Douglas kindergarten registration set to start

Kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year gets underway at all Douglas County elementary schools starting Feb. 26. Parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.

According to Nevada School Law, a child must turn 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2018 in order to enroll in the 2018-19 academic year.

Registration materials will be available at each school site. Parents must provide three additional records to complete the registration process: the child's original birth certificate, complete and current immunization records (required by Nevada Law), and proof of residency in your neighborhood (a utility bill with street address will suffice). Detailed information regarding State of Nevada immunization requirements can be found online at http://www.immunizenevada.org.

There are two elementary schools in the Gardnerville Ranchos:

CC Meneley Elementary, 1446 Muir Drive, 775-265-3154

Scarselli Elementary, 699 Long Valley Road, 775-265-2222

Additional information (including tentative school calendars for the 2018-19 school year) can be found on the Douglas County School District web page at http://www.dcsd.k12.nv.us.

Aspen Park celebration

Douglas County Parks & Recreation recently completed the installation of new playground equipment and a paver walkway at Ranchos Aspen Park. To commemorate these welcome additions, the department hosts a dedication ceremony and complimentary hot dog barbecue lunch on Thursday. Festivities begin at 11 a.m. and all are welcome to attend.

The Douglas County Board of County Commissioners will join the Parks & Recreation Commission and department staff members for the celebration. Students from nearby Meneley and Scarselli Elementary Schools will also attend.

Aspen Park is located at 1375 Muir Avenue in the Gardnerville Ranchos. For more information, call 775-782-9829.

Library closure

In observance of President's Day, the Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be closed on Feb. 19. Regular hours resume on Feb. 20 at 10 a.m.

Six more weeks of…winter?

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow last week, indicating another six weeks of winter. I'm not sure how accurate his prediction is for us here in the Carson Valley given the fact that we're experiencing record-breaking temperatures for this time of year. Trees are already budding out in my yard and I'm thinking we'll need to water the grass soon to keep it going through this dry spell.

The abundant sunshine and wind-free days have been great for enjoying outdoor activities, but be prepared for a bit of breeziness and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.