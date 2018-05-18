Douglas K-9 benefit golf tournament set for June 16

Members of the local golf community will have an opportunity to play for the dogs on June 16 when the inaugural Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Charity Tournament is held at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The cost is $75, which includes green fees, range balls and lunch. A K-9 demonstration will be held as part of the day's activities.

Registration will open at 8 a.m. and a shotgun start is scheduled for 9.

Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff's Office K-9 program, which is funded only by private donations and fundraising. Call Priscilla Kramer at 925-876-8116 for information.

Tahoe/Douglas Elks junior tournament on June 9

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks Lodge Junior Golf Tournament is set for June 9 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Recommended Stories For You

Players 7 to 18 years of age are eligible to participate in the nine-hole event. The cost is $10 per player.

Registration is taken online at http://www.carsonvalleygolf.com and information is available by calling 265-3181.

Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club tourney

Mike Vadnais, Tom Teders, Juan Lopez and Gary Mick came out on top in a three-way tie-breaker to capture first-place overall during Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club tournament play last Wednesday.

The winning team carded a net score of 49 during the four-man teams scramble event at Wolf Run Golf Club in Reno. John Masiello, Nick Paul, Mike Andrade and John Lewis took second-place; while Albert Giannotti, Greg Bentley, Ken Cuneo and Skip Yokota took third, also at 49.

Dino DiCianno, Roger Maxwell, Dan Rodgers and Jerry Ventura finished fourth, one shot back at 50.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Gene Gaston on the fifth hole, Wade Walker on No. 7, Hank Teague on No. 14 and Mel Ness on No. 17.

Eagle Valley Women's Club

A revolving trophy is now in possession of the Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club after sweeping both ends of its annual home-and-home match against Silver Oak played last Wednesday and Thursday in Carson City.

Eagle Valley prevailed on its home West Course on day one by a 234-253 score against Silver Oak. On Thursday, the Eagle Valley team won at Silver Oak Golf Club by a 216-227 score. The format was "Eenie Meanie" for both days and Eagle Valley now has the trophy in its clubhouse for the season.

Eagle Valley team members were Mary Kay Kaluza, Annette Ramirez, Pat Gilbert, Joyce Guy, Bonnie MacQuarrie, Gail Nelsen, Marge Konieczny, Anita Treants, Nancee Staley and Mary Peebles.