Douglas juniors raising money for medical trip

Two Douglas High School juniors are raising money to go to the Dominican Republic, where they will shadow doctors to learn about medicine.

Honor students Adriana Grant and Marissa Matthews are raising $4,000 each to cover expenses to participate in GapMedics in July.

"We'll be able to shadow doctors for two weeks and go through surgeries and rounds and get a feel for what it's like to be a doctor," Matthews said.

Grant said each student will be taking different courses.

"I'm going to do a pediatric course and a surgical course because those are the areas I'm interested in," she said.

Matthews said she will be doing the courses in nursing and pediatrics.

Recommended Stories For You

"Both of our parents know we're interested in the medical field, and my mom heard about this program, so we looked into it."

The students each have a gofundme account for those who would like to help out. Donate by visiting gofundme.com and look for Marissa Matthews or Belinda Grant.

"This will solidify how much we want to do this for a career," Grant said.

Both Grant and Matthews are graduating in 2020.

Grant plans to pursue a career in pediatrics on graduation, while Matthews wants a career in nursing.