Douglas junior named national scholar

Topaz Ranch Estates resident and Douglas High School junior Tyra Kristine Best has been named to the National Society of High School Scholars.

The 15-year-old said she was surprised at the honor, and happy that all her hard work and study and extracurricular activities have been recognized.

Among those school activities are choir and the marching band flag team. She also participated in Tumblewinds competitive trampoline and tumbling team for six years, various 4-H clubs, FFA.

In eighth grade she earned high school credit for history by taking a Worldstrides educational tour of Washington, D.C., and New York

Best has taken honor classes since being a freshman at DHS and is now enrolled in advanced placement classes.

She is the daughter of Louis and Karen Best and a 14-year resident of the county. Her father is a captain at the Pickel Meadows Mountain Warfare Fire Department. Her mother has been an EMT for 25 years, teacher, and contract writer.

Recommended Stories For You

The family hopes an induction ceremony comes to Reno, Las Vegas, Sacramento area that she can formally attend.

Best will be 16 when she graduates with the class of 2019.