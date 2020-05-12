Douglas issues business resource guide

Douglas County now has a business resource guide available to help local businesses find the information and resources needed to navigate the recovery phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The county is working closely with many of its business partners such as the chambers of commerce, Main Street Gardnerville, the Business Council of Douglas County and the Northern Nevada Development Authority to make sure as much information as possible is available to businesses.

“We know that things are changing rapidly,” said Economic Vitality Manager Lisa Granahan. “The county created this guide to help our businesses navigate through available resources and references. Our business community will play a vital role in the recovery of Douglas County and we want to provide them with every opportunity to get help they need as we transition through these phases.”

The Business Resource Guide includes:

• Recently updated State of Nevada directives relating to industry specific businesses such food establishment, retail and consumer services, general office environments and more.

• A downloadable Reopening Safety Plan template businesses can customize and use to meet state guidelines.

• Links to Small Business Administration (SBA) funding options and how to get one on one help and advice from a local Small Business Development Center Counselor.

To access the Business Resource Guide visit the Douglas County Economic Vitality webpage at:

https://www.douglascountynv.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=12555207