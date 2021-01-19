Douglas hires new IT manager

Daniel Johnson

Douglas County photo

A former City of Reno information technology manager has taken the position of Douglas County chief technology officer.

The county hired Daniel Johnson to take the position in charge of the county’s computer systems. His first day was Nov. 16, 2020.

The Technology Services Department serves as the county’s primary resource for technology guidance and is responsible for the planning, development, coordination and support of the county’s use of information technologies and enterprise data systems.

The primary function is to provide internal technical support to county departments, elected officials and partnering entities.

Johnson obtained a bachelor’s of science in information systems management from the University of Maryland in 1999 and in 2010 earned a master of science in information systems from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Johnson previously worked as the Elko County Information Technology Director for three years. Prior to his work in Elko, he worked for the City of Reno for over 16 years in IT, with 12 of those years in manager roles. In additional to his professional history, Johnson served four years in the United States Marine Corps.

Daniel Johnson has two daughters, ages 24 and 22, and enjoys spending time with his family and going camping in their travel trailer.