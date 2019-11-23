Douglas High students donate food

Teams of Douglas High students descended on the Smith’s Thursday to spend the $5,000 they’d raised to purchase donations for the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

Block D Club members Hailey Christensen, Jarom Langkilde and Cody Jackson were looking for guidance as they pushed a cart around the Gardnerville grocery store.

“Where’s Calvin?” they asked as they met other students loading up carts. After conferring for a bit the Christensen and Langkilde started loading up the cart while Jackson kept track using the calculator app on his phone.

The students were participating in a 20-year Douglas High School tradition that is a few years older than any of them.

Each year since 1999 members of the letterman’s club raises about $5,000 to buy food and then donate it to the food closet.

“We went door-to-door to a couple of different neighborhoods around the community and gathered donations for this,” Block D Club President Calvin Doerr said. “This is a community service club and we love to help the community out. We know that there are those in need in this community and we don’t have to make a big deal about giving to certain people. We just want to help the food closet and the can disburse it from there.”

Shopping for groceries was just the first step for the Block D students on Thursday.

They then took the food to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet on Waterloo to donate it.

The club also traditionally donates turkeys to the food closet.

Doerr, who is a Carson Valley native, who runs cross-country and track and plays basketball, said the food drive is just one thing the club does during the year.

“We’re trying to extend our youth impact,” he said. “We have a basketball team in the first and second grade division that a couple of our club members have been helping out and coaching. And we’re also reading to second-graders.”

The food closet received a significant portion of its donations during the holiday season.

It also is the beneficiary of the Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive at the Carson Valley Inn from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 13.

The food drive is hosted by Channel 2 News and results in literally tons of food donations to the food closet.

To support the food closet, or find out how to volunteer, visit their web site at http://www.thefoodcloset.org.