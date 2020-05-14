Douglas High students bring home awards

A half dozen of Douglas County’s Future Business Leaders of America brought home awards from this year’s virtual State Conference.

Approximately 700 students statewide participated in the event. Six Douglas High students came out as state champions earning first place titles and seven others were in the top 4 of their event.

Thirteen students qualified for the National Conference which was scheduled for June in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will also be held virtually.

“I’m very proud of the team and their willingness to compete on a virtual platform, meaning that some of the students had to record themselves on Google Meet or Zoom, some participated in simulations, and others took online tests,” Advisor Jill Alley said.

Vaneza Diaz, a senior this year, is the state champion for a project called Partnership with a Business.

She worked throughout the fall semester with Jojo Townsell, James Berston, and John Collins, who are on the board for Me for Incredible Youth to complete the project.

“Together we organized Leadership 4Teens to provide high school students a community leadership program,” Townsell said. “The program based its curriculum similar to Leadership Douglas County. Leadership Douglas County gives local community and business leadership an opportunity to create a vision for Douglas County.”

The program allowed students to develop their vision for Douglas County.

“Our collaboration with Douglas High School Business Class not only gave the students a chance to share their voice, but understand their importance participating in our local workforce,” Townsell said.

Diaz said the program united a group of job-seeking students.

“We focused on everyone’s pre-existing individual strengths to help create an idea of what careers they would best flourish in,” she said. “From this point, we made a ‘field trip’ list. The field trips were planned to be a day for the students to truly see the inner workings of a business in one day. The field trips were also meant to spark potential job interest in the members and establish job opportunities for themselves and their fellow students.”

Partnership with a Business

Vaneza Diaz – 1st

Sports & Entertainment Management

Kennedy Cole – 1st

Emerging Business Issues

Dani McKeon/Kaytlin Calhoun -1st

Virtual Business

Randy Rego/Brandon Roberts – 1st

Business Plan

Elizabeth Gignac – 2nd

K.Cole/H. Shaw/N. Alexander – 4th

Tyler Gunderson/Alex Garton – 6th

Journalism

Tyler Gunderson – 3rd

Business Ethics

Taylor Reardon/Chad Maricich/Austin Alley – 5th

Advertising

Tyler Gunderson – 6th

Dani McKeon – 7th

Kennedy Cole – 9th

Personal Finance

Zoe Butterfield – 7th

Jocelyn Campbell – 10th

Global Business

Kaytlin Calhoun/Hailey McCalla – 7th

Public Speaking

Liam Garrison – 10th

Insurance & Risk Mgt

Sarah Jogsma – 2nd

Intro to FBLA

Kaytlin Calhoun – 2nd

Help Desk

Jocelyn Campbell – 4th

Impromptu Speaking

Zoe Butterfield – 4th

Business Law

Sarah Jongsma – 5th

Job Interview

Hailey McCalla – 6th

Economics

Liam Garrison – 8th