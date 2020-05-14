Douglas High students bring home awards
A half dozen of Douglas County’s Future Business Leaders of America brought home awards from this year’s virtual State Conference.
Approximately 700 students statewide participated in the event. Six Douglas High students came out as state champions earning first place titles and seven others were in the top 4 of their event.
Thirteen students qualified for the National Conference which was scheduled for June in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will also be held virtually.
“I’m very proud of the team and their willingness to compete on a virtual platform, meaning that some of the students had to record themselves on Google Meet or Zoom, some participated in simulations, and others took online tests,” Advisor Jill Alley said.
Vaneza Diaz, a senior this year, is the state champion for a project called Partnership with a Business.
She worked throughout the fall semester with Jojo Townsell, James Berston, and John Collins, who are on the board for Me for Incredible Youth to complete the project.
“Together we organized Leadership 4Teens to provide high school students a community leadership program,” Townsell said. “The program based its curriculum similar to Leadership Douglas County. Leadership Douglas County gives local community and business leadership an opportunity to create a vision for Douglas County.”
The program allowed students to develop their vision for Douglas County.
“Our collaboration with Douglas High School Business Class not only gave the students a chance to share their voice, but understand their importance participating in our local workforce,” Townsell said.
Diaz said the program united a group of job-seeking students.
“We focused on everyone’s pre-existing individual strengths to help create an idea of what careers they would best flourish in,” she said. “From this point, we made a ‘field trip’ list. The field trips were planned to be a day for the students to truly see the inner workings of a business in one day. The field trips were also meant to spark potential job interest in the members and establish job opportunities for themselves and their fellow students.”
Partnership with a Business
Vaneza Diaz – 1st
Sports & Entertainment Management
Kennedy Cole – 1st
Emerging Business Issues
Dani McKeon/Kaytlin Calhoun -1st
Virtual Business
Randy Rego/Brandon Roberts – 1st
Business Plan
Elizabeth Gignac – 2nd
K.Cole/H. Shaw/N. Alexander – 4th
Tyler Gunderson/Alex Garton – 6th
Journalism
Tyler Gunderson – 3rd
Business Ethics
Taylor Reardon/Chad Maricich/Austin Alley – 5th
Advertising
Tyler Gunderson – 6th
Dani McKeon – 7th
Kennedy Cole – 9th
Personal Finance
Zoe Butterfield – 7th
Jocelyn Campbell – 10th
Global Business
Kaytlin Calhoun/Hailey McCalla – 7th
Public Speaking
Liam Garrison – 10th
Insurance & Risk Mgt
Sarah Jogsma – 2nd
Intro to FBLA
Kaytlin Calhoun – 2nd
Help Desk
Jocelyn Campbell – 4th
Impromptu Speaking
Zoe Butterfield – 4th
Business Law
Sarah Jongsma – 5th
Job Interview
Hailey McCalla – 6th
Economics
Liam Garrison – 8th