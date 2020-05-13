Douglas High sets D-Day drive-in commencement

Douglas County High School was built during the dawn of the automobile era and for graduation more than a century later Tigers will take to their vehicles for a procession through Gardnerville and Minden on their way to receive their diplomas.

Principal Joe Girdner said about 380 seniors are expected to graduate with the Class of 2020 on June 6.

Staging for the parade is scheduled to be 8:30 a.m. on Waterloo Lane near the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Each senior will be allowed one vehicle for themselves and their family for both the parade and the ceremony.

Seniors are being encouraged to decorate their vehicles.

Girdner asked that graduates avoid lifted vehicles and said flatbeds and trailers won’t be allowed.

“The parade route will take each senior and their family north on 395 to Douglas High for the graduation ceremony,” Girdner said. “Spectators will be allowed to park in the outside two lanes of 395 while graduates and their families parade down the center isle.”

Commencement will take place in the parking lot of Douglas High School and will start when all the vehicles are parked.

“Douglas High Staff will be on hand to assist in the parking process and the movement of seniors during the ceremony,” Girdner said. “In order to be able to host a ceremony such as this, it is imperative that families respect current orders and school procedures and remain in their vehicles.”

Commencement will be live-streamed and each family will receive a commemorative photo from the ceremony.

“We are very excited about this year’s ceremony,” Girdner said. “It will be a truly unique event in the history of Douglas High graduations. No other class in the history of our school has had a parade through town to start their graduation.”