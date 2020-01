Douglas High School drama students will be hosting an open mic night at the school 7 p.m. Friday.

While not limited to drama students, sign-ups are ongoing at Drama Room 101.

Admission to the performances is free and open to anyone interested.

Drama students raising money to attend the Nevada State Thespian Festival in Las Vegas at the end of February and for the International Thespian Festival.

For information, contact Amy Sando at asando@dcsd.k12.nv.