Douglas High hosts different sort of STEAM-up

The second annual Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math event featured robots and displays on Tuesday.

Organizer July Michel said 700 people were served Bently hamburgers and hotdogs at the event, rustled up by Cocomoes catering at the Douglas High School Stem Building.

She said there were more people who'd already had dinner who toured the displays and got to see what STEAM was all about.

"It was a huge success," she said. "Every school and every grade was represented. Over 30 STEAM activities were provided for both students and parents."

Michel, who works at Meneley Elementary, said the program started with Food For Thought, which was developed by teachers who wanted to bring the community into the schools so they could learn more about what happens there.

"We're bridging the gap between the schools, our parents and students," she said. "We're bringing parents into the schools so they can see what's going on."

Michel said some presentation titles included volcanoes, tops and parachutes, catapults and cantilevers, critter camo, snap circuits, mission to mars, biometrics, floating houses, tallest towers. FFA showcased animals and projects, the Douglas High School band performed as well as drama students who performed a 9/11 remembrance.

Michel said representatives from Tesla, Panasonic and a robotics company all attended the session.

"These companies when they come to Nevada, have to hire percentage of Nevada residents, working with high schools to get what they need for future employees," she said.

She said the she hoped to grow the event in connection with Food for Thought, so it becomes an annual happening.