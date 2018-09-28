Douglas High homecoming next week

The theme of Douglas High School's homecoming celebration next week is "Go Greek or Go Homecoming."

Students kick off the week on Tuesday with a 10 a.m. Pep Rally.

On Wednesday, homecoming spills out of the school and into Minden where they will be inducting people into the Douglas High School hall of fame and having a parade, Student Activities Director Karen Lamb said.

Douglas is playing Galena 7 p.m. Friday for the homecoming game. The Homecoming King and Queen will be announced at half time.

"We have dress-up days all week," Lamb said. "All of the thems are centered around the Greek gods and goddesses."

The school's four classes will compete for the best dressed.

"For the homecoming parade, we'll have our team and classes creating floats," she said. "A lot of our clubs will have tables advertising what they do and the Future Business Leaders of America will be bring out the Tiger student shack store."

The parade will travel down Esmeralda and end at Minden Park.

This is only the parade's second year and the third year the celebration has come out to Minden Park.

"We're really excited about it," she said.

On Monday, the man who founded Dude. Be Nice, Co., will be at the high school to talk to students.