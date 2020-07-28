Douglas High collecting registration packets

Douglas High School will be hosting a registration packet collection night 5-6 p.m. Monday outside the main entrance to the high school.

The purpose of this event is to have families new to Douglas County School District drop off the necessary paperwork to register students at Douglas High School. The packets can be found on our website: https://dhs.dcsd.net, Counseling, Student Registration or you can come to the front door of the high school and pick up a paper packet daily between 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The packet must be completed; no partial packets will be accepted. We will make any necessary copies of documents.

It is important to note that we will be following CDC guidelines for this event. Face coverings must be worn at all times and six-feet of physical distancing must be maintained at all times. We will not be able to allow anyone into the buildings at this time.

Should you have any questions, please contact us at 775/782-5136. We look forward to helping you with this transition.