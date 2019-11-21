Douglas High choir off to New York

The Douglas Dynamics, Douglas High School’s choir, are winging their way to New York City today in time to participate in a performance of “The Music of Eric Whitacre” on Sunday at Carnegie Hall.

“We are so very excited for, and proud of, our Douglas Dynamics as they head off to New York City to participate in the DCINY Concert Series,” Douglas County School Superintendent Teri White said. “It is especially exciting because Eric is a Grammy-winning composer and conductor. Our students submitted an audition recording of superior quality and were invited to perform. We are very fortunate to have such talented young people learning under the direction of an excellent leader, Ms. Tammy Owens. Congratulations to Ms. Owens and her students and we cannot wait to hear about the adventure at our next board meeting.”

The 19 Dynamics get on the bus early today and will start rehearsing on Friday and Saturday before performing 2 p.m. Sunday. In their off time they will visit the 9/11 Memorial and see the “The Lion King” on Broadway.

Owens said she is grateful to Whitacre for contacting her about the opportunity to have students from Douglas High audition for the international choir.

“The Douglas Dynamics and myself would like to thank our amazingly generous community for financially supporting this trip,” Owens said. “To say thank-you we would like to invite the community to come and watch the video of the actual performance.”

All 3,670 seats in the venue are sold out on Sunday, Owens said.

“Our students will be joined by 14 other choirs from around the U.S. and two choirs from Dubai,” Owens said. “Together they will form the international choir to perform the music of Eric Whitacre under the direction of Eric Whitacre. All of these choirs had to pass a very rigorous audition to be selected to participate. This process began in November of last year and all groups and spots were filled by Dec. 1 of last year. These kids then proceeded to fund raise to pay for the trip by doing a donation drive.”

District spokeswoman Melissa Rains said the students energy was incredible on Wednesday morning.

“The choir is beyond excited and the energy and focus during this morning’s rehearsal was so amazing to be a part of,” she said.

Whitacre is a 1988 graduate of Douglas High School, where he served as student body president.

While at the Minden high school he wrote and performed music with the band Mirage, the Students Against Driving Drunk band.

As a member of the band, he toured Nevada high schools and formed nine SADD chapters.