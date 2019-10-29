Douglas girls soccer powers through Carson

The Tigers didn’t need long Tuesday night to jump all over Carson girls soccer on their way to a 7-0 win in Sierra League play.

It was the I-395 neighbors to the south that swarmed the Senators early and often on their way to a decisive win.

Douglas opened up the scoring in the first half with a quick strike from Madi Smalley on a shot from about 25 yards out.

The Tigers tacked on two more goals with a two headers, one off a cross into the box and the other on the end of a corner kick. Amelia Cochran and Kennedy Cole’s goals put Douglas up 3-0 inside of the game’s first 15 minutes.

Vaneza Diaz and Alejandra Ramos each had a goal for Douglas while Kamryn Harper tacked on two more for the Tigers.

For Carson and head coach Kyle Walt, the season comes to a close with a 5-13-1 overall record and a 3-7 record in Sierra League play.

It wasn’t the end of the season the Senators were looking for, but Walt had plenty to say about his outgoing senior class.

“We have such a young team right now. … Their leadership and bringing them along has been tremendous,” said Walt of his seniors. “I think they did a good job welcoming them, a good job coaching them and a good job mentoring them. Just, overall, good kids.”

Playing their final game on the pitch for Carson was Emily Doddridge, Verenice Garcia, Meagan Kiesow, Micah Merriner, Hallie Newman, Karina Novoa and Annika Wick.

Carson didn’t finish the season with the expectations it had in the earlier going. The Senators plan was to make the postseason and a tough final stretch of the season resulted in Carson sitting without a postseason berth.

“We had a really good back line and it didn’t show, I think a lot of the times. We expected playoffs this year. That’s our goal every year,” said Walt.

Regular season wins over Reno and Bishop Manogue gave Carson a taste of playing at the top of the Northern Region, but the Senators ended the year with a 2-6 record over their final eight games.

UP NEXT: Douglas (11-6-1, 6-2-1) will host Bishop Manogue (11-7, 7-2) Thursday night to close out the regular season. A win could potentially give Douglas a top two finish in the Sierra League.