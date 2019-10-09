Douglas elections clerk achieves national certification

Douglas County’s chief elections assistant clerk is the only certified elections-registration administrator outside of Clark County.

Assistant Clerk-Election Administrator Dena Dawson is one of only 1,206 certified elections clerks nationwide and only four in Nevada.

“Douglas county (and myself) is lucky to have her as an asset to the elections and the Clerk’s office,” Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said on Tuesday.

Lewis said the designation is the highest available for voter registration officials.

The designation is achieved only through a multi-year course of study taught by the Auburn University MPA faculty, Auburn, Alabama and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust in the democratic process.

“Douglas County is very fortunate to have Dena as one of the top designated professionals in America,” according to the center. “Obtaining and maintaining CERA status means that she has committed to a career long process of continuing education to improve the electoral process in Douglas County, State of Nevada and the nation”

Dawson moved to Northern Nevada with her husband, Rodrick, a fourth-generation Nevadan, in March 2016, and has been with the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s office ever since. Prior to her arrival in Northern Nevada, Dena administered elections in Colorado and Oregon.

She has more than 15 years of experience in the administration of elections and is focused on continual process improvement, which includes implementing innovations in election administration with a focus on business operations.

Dawson is committed to conducting fair, accessible, transparent and efficient elections, Lewis said.

She currently serves on several committees, and has been very involved with the legislative process.

“Among her peers, Dena is recognized as an innovative thinker, and problem-solver and she is praised for her collaborative approach to improvement in election administration,” Lewis said.