Douglas dodges new coronavirus limitations as cases continue to rise

While Lyon County residents may raise a toast to the reopening of their bars, four of Nevada’s most populous counties will have to do their drinking at home.

While Nevada has reduced the rate of spread, an increasing number of Western Nevada residents are turning up positive with the coronavirus .

On Monday, Gov. Steve Sisolak said he recognized that counties with smaller populations tend to move on and off the lists on an almost daily basis.

He said that rendered the idea of opening in phases obsolete.

The governor said Clark, Washoe, Nye and Elko counties remain on the list where bars have closed.

The Nevada Health Response Team is working on establishing criteria for counties, municipalities and even ZIP Codes, so everyone will know where they stand.

“We’re looking to adjust our criteria to minimize which counties are getting tighter or looser,” Sisolak said.

A key factor in the new system will be predictability.

“I know the last five months have been rough on our businesses,” he said. “So we’re creating a long-term system so residents have advance notice on what direction their count could be heading.”

He said the time for education has passed.

“Businesses, Nevadans and visitors should all be familiar with the requirements,” he said. “No more excuses. There needs to be consequences.”

He said that areas that aren’t mitigating the virus will be the focus of increased efforts.

Douglas County had 18 new cases over the course of the last three days, according to East Fork Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson.

He said a case on Sunday resulted in medics being exposed to the virus.

Community coronavirus testing is returning to Douglas High School 8-11 a.m. Wednesday.

East Fork is being assisted by Douglas County Community Health, Carson Valley Medical Center, Carson City Health, East Fork Fire, Douglas County School District, and Douglas County Citizens Emergency Response Team.

Alpine County is testing 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Woodfords.