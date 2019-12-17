Douglas Districtwide Spelling Bee Jan. 22 in Gardnerville

Douglas County School District’s annual spelling bee for middle school students is 8:30-11:30 a.m. Jan. 22, 2020, at Carson Valley Middle School.

The district will be hosting students in sixth through eighth grades.

One winner from each grade will be able to compete in the Nevada State Spelling Bee set for March 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Homeschool and private school students are invited to participate. Contact Rommy Cronin at 782-7170 by Jan. 14, 2020 to sing up. Students and schools must be enrolled by Dec. 20 in the Scripps National Spelling Bee to participate in the state spelling bee. For more information, go to nvspellingbee.com

For questions or concerns contact Cronin.

