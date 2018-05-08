Douglas deputies stop suspect in Dayton shooting

Douglas County deputies stopped and detained a gray Jaguar sought in connection with a shooting at the Smith’s grocery store in Dayton Monday night.

Deputies stopped the Jaguar about 11:30. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. when, according to scanner traffic, a man was shot twice in the chest .

The victim was taken to Reno by Care Flight medical helicopter. His condition in unknown.

Charges against the occupants of the Jaguar are unknown at this time.