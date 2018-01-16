Douglas Democrats to attend Reno Women’s March

Organizers vow last year's Women's March in Reno, an event that police estimate attracted 10,000 participants protesting Administration policies, will pale by comparison to this Saturday's second annual march.

Douglas Democrats are organizing carpools, according to chair Kimi Cole.

Hundreds of similar marches are planned around the country.

This year's march will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to meet at the Federal Building in downtown Reno, and then march to the City Plaza. They are calling the Reno march a "sister march" to the National event planned in Las Vegas.

It will be hosted by Northern Nevada Marches Forward Together, Second Annual Women's March Reno, Organizing for Action Nevada, For Nevada's Future, Indivisible Northern Nevada, Women of Washoe, Action Together Nevada, and PDA Reno.

Cole said it will focus on "causes we care about," including ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, worker rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights and environmental justice.

For information contact Cole at KimiMCole@gmail.com or Matthew Fonken of OFA (479) 595-3764.